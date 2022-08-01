Ghana’s 17th visit to IMF 'a remarkable display of financial indiscipline' – KSM

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Veteran journalist, Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has said that Ghana’s visit to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 17th time is a remarkable display of the country’s financial indiscipline.



Ghana announced through the Information Ministry that it will be seeking for a bailout from the IMF.



The West African country said it will fashion out a programme that will make the lives of the people better.



This won’t be the first time Ghana will be seeking for a bailout from the IMF as several governments have had to resort to them for the needed support over the years.



However, things don’t seem to even change after the intervention is sought.



Commenting on the IMF bailout sought by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, Kwaku Sintim Misa indicated that “REAT MILESTONE FOR GHANA. GH has been AWARDED the enviable IMF LOYALTY CARD for approaching the IMF 17 times. A remarkable display of FINANCIAL INDISCIPLINE. GHANA AYEKOO”.



