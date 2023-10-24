Ghana remains open for investment in the power sector - John Dramani Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Former president, John Dramani Mahama has made a strong case for investors to turn their attention to Ghana's power sector.



He mentioned that he wants investors to leverage the vast opportunities in the country to ensure Ghana becomes the export hub for power in the sub-region.



Speaking at an International Business Forum in Alberta Canada organised by the Ghana Canada Chamber of Commerce on Monday (23 October), Mahama said: "There is space for investment in power, we have seen a lot of investment in power when we liberalised the sector, we allowed independent power producers, so several firms have invested in generating plants to produce both for Ghana and export to neighbouring countries.



"We also have the potential in renewables, mainly solar, wind is not very viable because we are close to the Equator and so solar is the main thing."



"I guess if we could export sunlight, we could export some to Alberta, and so there is potential for a lot of solar power, Ghana is also an oil-producing country, we produce crude oil and LNG," he added.