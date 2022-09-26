Ghana remains concerned about disproportionate suffering of minority groups – AG to UNGA

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has emphasised Ghana’s concern for the suffering that persons in minority groups suffer especially in situations of conflict.



According to the minister, there is a need for the world to explore ways to address the challenges faced by minority groups.



“Despite the progress made in advancing the rights of minority groups following the adoption of the Declaration three (3) decades ago, challenges persist. We solidarize with the people belonging to minority groups and remain concerned about the disproportionate suffering they are subjected to in conflict situations including their vulnerability to forced displacements, obstacles to education and other attendant effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Godfred Dame said.



The minister made this remark while addressing a high-level meeting of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to mark the commemoration of the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities



He underscored Ghana’s commitment towards protecting the rights of persons in minority groups while highlighting some issues that need to be addressed in dealing with the rights of minorities.



Among other things, the Attorney General outlined the need to pursue deliberate policies aimed at creating “a conducive environment for minority groups to meaningfully participate in political activities and decision-making process is encouraged.”



Watch the Attorney General’s full address below:







GA/DO