Ghana records 27 new Coronavirus cases – GHS

Health News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Accra tops regional COVID-19 chart with 502 active cases
Ghana Health Service has called for stricter enforcement of Covid-19 protocols
Ghana’s active cases currently stands at 734
The Ghana Health Service has said that, Ghana has recorded 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 734 the country’s active cases and 130,827 confirmed cases as at November 17, 2021.
Three persons are said to be in a critical condition while 25 are in severe conditions.
The Ghana Health Service has however noted that 128,885 people have recovered from the virus with 1,208 unfortunately dying as a result of the viral infection.
According to GHS, it has so far conducted 1,905,105 tests since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, with a positive rate of 6.7.
On the regional segmentation chart, Greater Accra currently leads with 502 active cases after initially recording 70,672 cases with 69,890 recoveries and discharges. Other regions have recorded relatively lower figures and active cases.
The Ghana Health Service has called for stricter enforcements of the COVID-19 safety measures to put the virus in check and prevent another wave.