Ghana receives 249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government

• Ghana has received another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines



• The country is already vaccinating its populace with the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines



• This new batch of vaccines is from the UK government



Ghana has received an extra 249,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom government.



This was announced by the UK government through its official Twitter handle, @UKinGhana and retweeted by the Ministry of Health, Ghana, handle @mohgovgh.



"This morning 249,000 Flag of United Kingdom-donated #COVID19 vaccines arrived at #Kotoka Int. Airport, now they are being transported across Flag of Ghana to health workers, those most in need & those waiting for their 2nd dose. Thank you to our partners: @_GHSofficial, @UNICEF, @gavi, @CEPIvaccines & @mohgovgh," the tweet read.



Retweeting this, the Ministry of Health page wrote, "AstraZeneca vaccine. Thank you @UK Government."





