You are here: HomeNews2021 08 18Article 1336042

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana receives 249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Officials from Ghana and the UK at the airport to receive the vaccines Officials from Ghana and the UK at the airport to receive the vaccines

• Ghana has received another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines

• The country is already vaccinating its populace with the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines

• This new batch of vaccines is from the UK government

Ghana has received an extra 249,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom government.

This was announced by the UK government through its official Twitter handle, @UKinGhana and retweeted by the Ministry of Health, Ghana, handle @mohgovgh.

"This morning 249,000 Flag of United Kingdom-donated #COVID19 vaccines arrived at #Kotoka Int. Airport, now they are being transported across Flag of Ghana to health workers, those most in need & those waiting for their 2nd dose. Thank you to our partners: @_GHSofficial, @UNICEF, @gavi, @CEPIvaccines & @mohgovgh," the tweet read.

Retweeting this, the Ministry of Health page wrote, "AstraZeneca vaccine. Thank you @UK Government."



On August 8, Ghana took delivery of its first batch of 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to augment the national vaccination exercise against the Coronavirus.

The Johnson & Johnson single-shot Coronavirus vaccines is the first of monthly supplies under an arrangement with the African Union, making the country one of the first in the region to receive the vaccines that were manufactured in Africa, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said in the statement.

Join our Newsletter