Ghana practising rubber-stamp governance – Amoako Baah

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana is practising a rubber-stamp governance, Political Science lecturer Dr Richard Amoako Baah has observed.



According to him, Ghana governance system fails to make compromises for the development of the people.



In his view, that has been the bane of the country’s development drive.



Dr Amoako Baah made this statement on Accra-based Happy FM on Friday, 29 October 2021.



He said parliament has become a mere formality because “when you get a parliamentary majority, then you have the trump card to do almost everything.”



“Once you get that majority as a government, you can do anything as a government and nobody will hold you accountable,” he bemoaned.



He further stated that because there are no proper checks and balances in Ghana’s governance system, governments get away with economic crimes against the state.



“As a country, we have taken upon ourselves aspects of the American and British Constitutions and thrown away the checks and balances that ensure good governance,” he stated.



