Ghana police pick up six robbers during Easter season

The police have picked up six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.



The suspects were arrested between the period of 15 and 17 April 2022, a statement from the police on Easter Monday (18 April) said.



“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are a locally manufactured gun, a foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved,” the statement issued by Supt Alexander Obeng, the director of public affairs said.



