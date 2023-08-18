Ghana on her knees because of hypocrisy and politics – Former NPP MP

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, believes that Ghana is currently facing economic crises because of the over-polarization of the system.



He observed that instead of citizens having an open mind and calling the government to order regardless of the political party in power, people only see evil if their political parties are not in power.



Edward Ennin believes that with this level of hypocrisy in the system, Ghana will continue to struggle and will not enjoy the needed development.



“The tendency of the people of Ghana to say they belong to the NDC or NPP, so if things are not right, I cannot criticize them, has been a major worry for Ghana. We are punishing our country as a result of politics.



Why should you say that because of your political party, you will not be critical when the government is not doing right by the people who have elected them and given them the mandate to manage the resources of the country,” he said.



He cited an example of how Joe Ghartey, who was working to make the railway industry an active one, was not given a ministerial appointment in the second half of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government just because he declared he was contesting to lead the NPP in the 2024 election.