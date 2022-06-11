Ghana needs rescuing - Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC is 30 years old



Jerry John Rawlings is the founder of the NDC



When you see corruption being rewarded, you will know that your society is doomed



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that Ghana needs rescuing from the current government.



Speaking during the NDC’s 30th anniversary event in Accra, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, explained that Ghana’s situation, as espoused by the author of a book titled “The Price of Inequality: How Today’s Divided Society Endangers The Future,” shows that it is in a great abyss and should be saved.



“If there is anybody here who doubts whether Ghana needs to be rescued at all, I just want to leave you a quotation which are picked from the words of Prof Joseph… in his book, ‘The Price of Inequality: How Today’s Divided Society Endangers The Future’. Compare the situation we're in today and draw your own conclusion but I believe you agree with us that this nation actually needs to be rescued.



“When you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods but in (sic), when you see that men get richer by (sic) than by work, and more importantly, your laws don’t protect you against them but the laws protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming self-sacrifice, you will know that your society is doomed,” he said.



The NDC was established by the late former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on June 10, 1992.



The party has since produced two presidents since Rawlings, namely John Evans Atta Mills, and John Dramani Mahama.



Watch him speak about it below:



