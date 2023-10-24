Ghana needs 'moral revolution' — Prof Adei tasks churches to take lead

Religion of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), says Ghanaians need a rethink on how they go about their everyday duties without recourse to accountability.



That, he said, was a major hindrance to the country’s development and called for a “moral revolution” where citizens were held accountable and liable for their deeds.



Professor Adei said this at the launch of a Centre for Theology and Economics at the Ghana Christian University College.



The Centre aims to produce theological economists in a modern field of economics to lead change, innovations and ethics for the moral renewal of society.



The event was on the theme: “Bridging the Gap Between Theology and Nation Building: Deploying Home Grown Initiatives In Theological Paradigm Economics for Home Grown Solutions”.



Prof. Adei urged the Church to lead the charge and be the voice that demanded accountability and morality from public officials in public service.



“I believe that the Church and some leaders of this country need to stand up and lead the charge for a fairer and moral upright society,” he reiterated.



Professor Adei called for a review of the country’s laws to enhance the prosecutions of public officials, who acquired unexplained wealth.



“We need to point out those who had acquired questionable wealth. People must be convinced that integrity pays,” he added.



The Reverend Francis Yaw Akron Mensah, Founding Director of the Centre, advised the citizenry to patronise made-in-Ghana products and services to boost the local economy.



“Africa is her own problem and solution. All what we are going through we cannot blame anybody. We have what it takes to develop.



“If you are a Ghanaian, you must behave like one. Let us eat and grow what we eat,” he said.