Ghana needs hostile environment for corruption – Apostle Nyamekye

Source: GNA

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), says the country needs an environment that is hostile to corruption.



“We must create an environment that is hostile to corruption of water bodies, beaches, immorality, false judgements, and favouritism…”



Apostle Nyamekye said this at the 2023 National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.



The two-day event, which is in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), is to discuss the need for a national moral vision for national development.



It is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development”.



He said the country needed a shared value on morality because that was the only way politicians could lead with the next generation in mind and not the next election.



Apostle Nyamekye said without that shared value, the nation would be lost, saying “A vision makes a person, but moral vision makes a nation”.



He called for the projection of the National flag, stressing “When pastors preach, let them think about the flag. When Parliament sits, let the members think about the flag, not NPP or NDC flags”.



The Cop Chairman said the purpose of the Church was the “transformation of the National flag” and stated its readiness to promote a righteous Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, said the Government had put measures in place to promote transparency and encourage morally upright behaviours.



He said the measures included digitalisation, which was making service delivery effective and transparent.



The President stated the commitment of the Government to protect the environment and fight corruption.



He said efforts were being made to improve the lots of the populace by returning the economy to the “highway of growth”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama said ethics had a great impact on growth and development and that Ghana ought to maintain its high moral compass.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor said “morality is humanity”, and commended the CoP and the Ghana Journalists Association for organing the event.



Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said “Ghana can work again” and charged leaders and the citizenry to put the country first in all endeavours.



“We cannot and must not fail our people. Let’s put Ghana first for rapid socio-economic development.”



Mr Bagbin called for a renewed commitment to moral and ethical values, with a call on leaders, especially those in political office, to show openness, accountability and good governance.



“Let’s uphold high standards of ethics and morality and demonstrate the three ‘Cs’ -character, competence and care.”



He charged the Church to lead the crusade for the change of “the mind and heart” of the citizenry for a prosperous Ghana.



Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, said corruption, indiscipline, impunity and greed had seized the consciousness of the country.



He, therefore, called for a rigorous national development agenda to reshape the moral vision of the country.



The Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and traditional and religious leaders were at the Conference.