Ghana needs courageous leaders - Bawah Mogtari defends Prof Atuguba's coup comments

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Special Aide to former President, John Dramanai Mahama has called for the country to have more courageous people to speak up on issues.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari said that there is the need for truth to be spoken to power especially because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has failed to deliver on all its promises.



The Special Aide to the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, was reacting to the comments and calls being made for the arrest of the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, over some comments he made in relation to coup d’états in the country.



“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess,” he said during a lecture organized by the Solidaire Governance Forum in Accra.



Following that, several government appointees and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have condemned the law professor, saying that his comments are insensitive and for which reason the police should have him arrested.



This is a position Bawah Mogtari disagrees with, reports adomonline.com.



She said instead of being dragged under the bus, the professor’s boldness is what is needed in the country right now.



“We have serious deep cracks in our system, the promises of $1 million for each constituency, 1 factory in each district and solving power situation have failed. The reality is that everything they spoke about has exposed them,” she said.



She further justified Prof. Atuguba’s statements, adding that his comments were in context.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari added that if people in this government are so concerned about the things that the law professor said, then they should rather debate the ones he made on the country’s struggling economy.



“Let them mount a robust platform and debate the issues he has raised. We must start as Ghanaians to look for courageous leaders,” she stated.