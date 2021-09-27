Ghana needs a total overhaul, incompetent people in power now - Ohene Ntow

Politics of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former member of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Nana Ntow Desmond, has called for a total overhaul of the country.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that the country is on the verge of destruction, and until we take steps to repair the damages, we will witness worse situations.



Identifying himself as an activist, he said Ghana is under poor leadership, incompetent men and women who lack what it takes to manage the affairs of the country.



Nana Ntow noted that what we are witnessing today is not what was promised Ghanaians, and as a people, we have to demand better leadership to help transform the country.



The activist explained that "In terms of development, we are lacking behind with political parties only focusing on manifesto promises even though they are unable to achieve or fulfill them."



He scored the NPP 49% saying there are a lot of things to be done which the government has failed to do.