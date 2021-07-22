Ghana needs a fearless person as SP to fight graft – Haruna tells Agyebeng

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has told the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Aggyebeng that corruption is costing the country 3billion dollars every year therefore, Ghana needs a fearless person as Special Prosecutor to help fight the menace.



During the vetting of Mr Agyebeng by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, July 22, Mr Iddrisu who is also a lawmaker for Tamale Central said, “Ghana needs a person who will fearlessly and courageously fight corruption to which we are told we lose 3b US dollars annually to graft and economic related crimes and fraudulent practices associated with procurement and other unethical conducts in our country.”



Mr Kissi Agyebeng said it will not be possible for him to stop the practice in Ghana.



Rather, he indicated, if he is approved by Parliament, he will make the practice a high-risk activity in order to deter people from indulging in it.



“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he said.



He added “I will instate pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”



He told the Appointments Committee that if persons are unable to explain the source of the wealth as against the lawful income they earn, then it qualifies to be described as unexplained wealth.



Asked by Mr Iddrisu to explain what unexplained wealth is, Mr Agyebeng said “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence.



“Criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused and clearly delineated because of the spectre of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty or being fined hefty fine an amount.



“And so if we are to place it in proper context unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as a march against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect, in my opinion, should be criminalized but if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”



