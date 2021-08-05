Ghana needs God's grace to develop - Buaben Asamoa replies critics

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Communications Director, has hit back at critics over government's call for monetary contributions towards the establishment of the National Cathedral.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed an initiative dubbed “100-cedis-a-month club” to be launched on August 12 to enable Ghanaians contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.



“An initiative – the 100-Cedis-a-Month Club, also dubbed 'Ketewa biara nsua' – would be launched by the Trustees of the National Cathedral on 12th August 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history to build the National Cathedral,” he said while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year review Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday, July 29.



But some social media users have registered displeasure with the government’s plea for Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral with GH₵100 a month.



They have questioned why the government is not instead calling for contributions towards solving pressing issues like poor roads, bad school and hospital infrastructure among others.



Responding to the criticisms, Mr. Buaben Asamoa held that the school and health infrastructure together with all the economic challenges confronting the citizenry cannot be done without the grace of God, hence constructing the Cathedral is in order.



He encouraged Ghanaians to join him and others to make the Cathedral possible by contributing their quota because, to him, Ghana's progress is hinged on the divine help that only God can provide.



"You need the grace and the favour . . . So, it spoils nothing to contribute a quota for the establishment of the national cathedral . . . The cathedral will motivate and help us. So long as we have faith, it will be helpful for God to raise His hands on us for our school and hospital projects to smoothly progress," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



Commissioning of the National Cathedral is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2024.