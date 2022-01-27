Ghana narrowly escapes another fire disaster at BOST depot; properties burnt

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Less than a week after a mining explosion disaster at Apiate in the Bogoso area, God has saved Ghana from another narrow disaster at the oil depot of the state-owned Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company BOST.



The fire which raged on for more than 40 minutes burning a saloon car, tricycle and other properties was extending quickly towards BOST’s major tanks holding huge volumes of Petrol and Diesel but for the timely intervention of Ghana Fire Service Personnel from Tema Industrial Area although BOST is supposed to have its own Fire Tender for safety purposes.



The safety lapses of BOST was exposed when the Fire Tender, which is expected to be available at all times was not in the house at the time of the accident and volunteers had to rely on water and makeshift fire extinguishers to try and put off the fire.



The first which started about 20 meters from the nation’s oil reserves originated from right outside the wire fences of BOST where it has looked on, and some say colluded, with dealers who sell fuel in gallons in clear danger to the entire Kpong and Tema enclave.



The Operations Officer of the Tema Industrial Area station GNFS, Assistant Divisional Officer One Paul Baidoo told journalists a fire distress call came through their station at approximately 2:13 pm about a fire incident around BOST.



BOST management has been tight-lipped over the matter which happened yesterday afternoon.