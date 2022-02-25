Ghana must show leadership in Ukraine-Russia war – Adib Saani

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Saani says Ghana can use its position to bring peace



Africa is mostly ignored in world geopolitics, Saani



Ghana is neutral and has a good democratic record, Saani





Security analyst Adib Saani has urged the government to show leadership in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia since Ghana is a member of the UN Security Council.



He advised the government to use its position as a member of the security council to ensure that diplomatic channels between parties involved are re-establish to prevent another world war.



Saani, in a statement GhanaWeb sighted, said Ghana could be an effective mediator given its democratic record and its neutral position in global diplomatic matters.



"The continent has always been side-lined in geopolitical matters such as this (Ukraine-Russia war) because we are seen as small and lacking effective influence. Most so-called big countries, however, seem to have taken sides, and that automatically taints their intervention locus.



For years on end, Ghana maintained neutrality in these matters and continue to exert minimal influence on the international stage due to our impressive democratic record.



"As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Ghana should make an effort through the UN system to re-establish diplomatic channels between the parties involved so an amicable containment can be found to this crisis," he said.



On February 24, 2024, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks. Russian Forces are reported to have fired several missiles into Ukraine, and its personnel are in Ukraine and its territorial waters.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine's military surrender. While the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself."



Russia has said that it is invading Ukraine to free its citizens from a dictatorship. It also accuses Ukraine of developing nuclear weapons. The European Union and other major countries have said that claims are false and are just a pretence for Russia to begin its invasion of Ukraine.