Ghana must honour Alban Bagbin - Korto

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: GNA

Speakers at the National Conference of Presiding Members have called on the government to honour Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for his immense contributions towards Ghana’s democratic dispensation.



“The Speaker of Parliament is a rightful national celebrity, who has not been celebrated for the illustrious contribution he has made to Ghana’s development.”



This was the consensus from the National Conference of Presiding Members held in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.



Among the leading proponents for a national decoration of the longest-serving Parliamentarian in Ghana’s history and one of the longest-serving Legislators in Africa was Mr Joseph Korto, the National Dean of Presiding Members.



Delivering an address at the 2021 national conference of Presiding Members, Mr Korto highlighted the distinguished track record of the Speaker.



“Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the longest-serving MP in the history of the country, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is also one of the greatest Parliamentarians in Africa, a leading member of Parliamentarians for Global Action and the father of Parliament in the 4th Republic.



“In fact, he deserves to be celebrated by the whole nation in a grand style”. Mr Korto, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Dean of Presiding Members and the longest-serving Assembly Member in the country said as Speaker, Speaker Bagbin was the father of all PMs.



“That is why on the 24th of February, 2021, we pleaded with the Speaker in our petition over our conditions of service”.



Among other things, the PMs also appealed for their tenure, which is just two years, to be extended to run at parallels with the tenures of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives whose tenure run for four years. They also want government to furnish presiding members with vehicles instead of motorcycles for their mobility.



The conference was chaired by a Council of State Member, Professor Ato Essuman, who stood in for the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II.



Also in attendance were the President of NALAG, Bismark Baisie Inkum, the Greater Accra representative on the Council of State, Mr. E.T. Mensah.



Prof. Ato Essuman said he was in support of the suggestion by the National Dean of Presiding Members and his colleagues that Speaker Bagbin be decorated for his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s democracy.



Mr. Michael Ahwireng, the Eastern Regional Dean and the National Treasurer of PMs was unhappy that Speaker Bagbin could not make it to the conference, but was full of praise for him.



The Presiding Members including; Togbe Xadzi II, Volta regional Dean of PMs, Mr. Isaac Ohemeng Prempeh, the Ashanti regional Dean of PMs, Mr. Kweku Nyarkoh-Koomson, Central regional Dean of PMs, Pastor Ibrahim Sebiyam, North East regional Dean of PMs and Mr. Abdulai Mohammed, Northern regional Dean of PMs doffed-off their hats for Speaker Bagbin.



They bestowed gift tokens to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of some former PMs who had been helpful to the cause of Assemblies, including; Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



Mrs. Emelia Agyemfra Donkor, presiding member of Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly and Mrs. Beatrice Kyei, another Presiding Member, Professor Ato Essuman and Mrs. Eva Opoku, a representative of the communications minister all spoke at the session.



Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong, the Eastern Regional representative of the Council of State, after donating GH¢ 20,000.00 on behalf of his colleagues Council of State members later said “if the whole nation honours Speaker Bagbin for his good works, it really makes sense and I support the PMs and Professor Ato Essuman for saying that the Speaker should be honoured by the whole nation”.



The General Secretary of Presiding Members, Mr. Fred Kwame Agbogbo, advised Presiding Members across the country to unite and promote the interest of the Association of PMs and Assembly members in general.