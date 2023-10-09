Ghana misses out on top ten African countries with lowest crime rates

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

A recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime has revealed that Ghana did not secure a spot in the top ten African countries with the lowest crime rates.



The report's primary objective as cited by Dailyguidenetwork.com is to provide insight into the state of crime throughout the continent and highlight nations successfully maintaining low crime rates despite the global increase in criminal activities.



According to the report, São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island nation, has achieved the second-lowest crime index globally, a remarkable accomplishment underscoring the country's commitment to the safety and security of its residents and visitors. São Tomé and Príncipe, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and cultural diversity, earned this recognition.



The report emphasizes that crime poses a significant threat to Africa's ability to realize its full potential. While the continent offers diverse experiences, from the vast Serengeti savannas to bustling metropolises like Lagos and Johannesburg, the presence of crime hinders Africa's progress and development.



The Global Organized Crime Index 2023, upon which the rankings are based, reveals a troubling global trend of increasing organized crime.



An alarming 83% of the global population resides in high-crime areas. In contrast, the percentage of individuals living in areas with low susceptibility to organized crime has significantly decreased, dropping from 79.4% in 2021 to only 62% today.



Despite this alarming global trend, some African countries have managed to maintain low crime rates, with São Tomé and Príncipe achieving a particularly impressive feat.



Several other African nations also secured spots on the list of the top ten African countries with the lowest crime rates.



Rwanda, ranked 29th globally, claimed the second position among African countries, followed by Seychelles (35th), Lesotho (39th), Comoros (40th), Eritrea (41st), Cabo Verde (52nd), Namibia (53rd), Botswana (54th), and Mauritius (56th).



The Global Organized Crime Index's methodology involves assessing a country's susceptibility to organized crime and its capacity to withstand it. Factors considered include the scale, reach, and influence of illicit markets, the composition and influence of criminal actors, and resilience-building elements. A lower index signifies a lower crime rate.



Ghana's absence from the top ten African countries with the lowest crime rates serves as a reminder that efforts must continue to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of its citizens. It is hoped that Ghana and other nations facing similar challenges will intensify their endeavors to address the root causes of crime and implement effective strategies to reduce crime rates in the future.



The report has been hailed as a crucial resource for gaining insights into the state of crime in Africa.



