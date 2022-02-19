Ghana misses out on EU support to produce Coronavirus vaccine

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

EU provides support for Coronavirus vaccine production in Africa



Nigeria, Senegal to produce vaccines



Ghana intends to establish a COVID-19 vaccine plant in the next two years - Akufo-Addo



With more countries around the world producing vaccines for the novel Coronavirus, and with support from global organisations pumping millions of dollars into these productions, Africa’s time seems to have come.



The European Union has just announced six African countries that have been successful candidates to start vaccine production on the continent.



The announcement of the sextuplet COVID-19 producers was announced at the just-ended African Union-European Union summit that was held between February 17 and 18 in the Belgian capital, Brussels.



While Ghana missed out on the selection, there are two countries each in West and North Africa whereas one each was chosen for East and Southern Africa.



The full list is as follows:



West Africa = Nigeria and Senegal



North Africa = Tunisia and Egypt



East Africa = Kenya



Southern Africa = South Africa



"Today I’m delighted to announce the first six African countries that will receive technology from the hub to produce their own mRNA vaccines: Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.



"WHO will work with the companies and the government in each country to develop a roadmap for training and production, based on their needs and capacities," WHO boss, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in his comments.





"We’re honoured to be joined today by the Presidents of all 6 countries, as well as Pres. @EmmanuelMacron, Pres. @CharlesMichel & Pres. @vonderleyen. The leadership & support of the ????????, @EU_Commission & @EUCouncil have all been essential in bringing us to this point"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/NfUKpQZb6Z — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 18, 2022