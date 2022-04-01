Ghana military’s bad human rights record, police arbitrary arrest, detention captured in Global Report

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Issues and developments we may be thinking are local, insignificant and forgotten have been cited in a global report on the human rights situation in Ghana painting a very bad picture of the country.



Among the issues referenced is the continuous tradition of arbitrary arrests and detention by state security officials and the human rights abuse record of the Ghana military came under consideration.



According to the 2022 Amnesty International Report, the rampage by the military in Wa in the Upper West region was a low point.



On 1 July in Wa, in the Upper West Region, military officers went on a rampage, beating people over a suspected stolen phone. The Military High Command tasked a four-member committee to investigate the incident. Three officers from the Wa Barracks were demoted while eight others were tried and jailed for 30 days by a disciplinary board,” the report said.



On the police’s arbitrary arrest and detention, the report said “On 14 January, a police officer arrested Selorm Gborbidzi, a reporter from the Accra-based newspaper The Finder, after he started filming a scuffle between the officer and the driver of a commercial vehicle.



He was released after four hours and charged with obstruction of justice, illegally filming a police officer on duty and insulting a police officer” the report sad omitting several instances of similar abuses because it took place this year and not last year 2021.



The report also bemoaned the Prison overcrowding situation in Ghana.



“According to the Director-General of the Prisons Services, as of 24 June, the total prison population was 13.200, despite an authorized capacity of 9,945. Food given to prison inmates was inadequate due to the insufficient feeding grant of GHC1.80 (US$0.30) a day per inmate.”