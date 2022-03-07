Ghana might collapse without the church - Agyinasare

Religion of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The church should be given some credit for Ghana’s development, Agyinasare



The church has more schools than govt – Agyinasare



Most health facilities in rural areas are run by the Church



Head pastor and founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has stated that Ghana cannot do without the church.



According to him, the church runs many vital facilities across the nation, without which the country might collapse.



Agyinasare said that the church, through its facilities, particularly schools, has trained most of the leaders of the country.



“The church has more schools in Ghana than probably the government. In fact, from some of the statistics I have, there are over 3,000 basic schools owned by churches, 53 Senior High Schools, 31 Colleges of Education, and eight Church established universities.



“If you take some of the major institutions that we have like Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, St Augustine College … St Mary’s Senior High School, Holy Child, Wesley Girls High School are all Christian schools so are we going to say that the Church has not helped?” the bishop said during an interview on JoyNews, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that, in the area of health, the church owns most of the facilities in rural and deprived areas of the country.



“There are 183 health facilities and health training institutions owned by 21 different church denominations.



“… in 1984, I went to teach at Battor Aveyime in the Volta Region; the only hospital there was the Battor Catholic Hospital, which was the only health facility in the area… you go to Akwatia there is a Christian health facility,” he said.

The pastor added that the church’s contribution to development is not only in Ghana but worldwide with leading institutions like Harvard, Yale and Oxford being started by the church.



“If all these institutions shut down, what is going to happen? The church should be given some credit", he reiterated and added that “and not always make the church go and hide its head in the sand.”