Ghana marks 76th UN Day with flag raising

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana on Sunday joined the international community to mark the 76th United Nations (UN) Day with a flag-raising ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.



Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in charge of Political and Economic Affairs hoisted Ghana’s flag, while that of the UN was done by Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.



This year’s event on the local theme, “United Nations and Ghana: Working Together for a Sustainable and Inclusive Society Towards Recovery of a post-COVID-19 Era”, was void of its usual pomp and pageantry due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



It was attended by Members of the Diplomatic Community in Ghana.



Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minimal progress made in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development had been reversed and the socioeconomic situation of many people across the world had been worsened.



“Indeed, until the advent of COVID-19, Ghana, in partnership with the UN and other development partners, had made significant progress in laying the foundations for a transformational, peaceful and resilient society to guarantee equitable opportunities for her people,” he said.



“The Government has leveraged on our strong democratic credentials, respect for the rule of law and human rights as well as adherence to good governance, all of which are known to be critical elements for sustainable development.”



He said despite the temporary setback, Ghana’s resolve for socio-economic advancement remained undiminished, and several interventions had been rolled out by the Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said key among the interventions was the launch, in November, 2020, of the COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (more commonly known as Ghana CARES) “Obaatanpa” programme to serve as the primary vehicle to revive businesses and accelerate the recovery of the Ghanaian economy.



The Deputy Minister, used the occasion to express appreciation to all Member States of the UN for the overwhelming support extended to Ghana’s candidacy to serve on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.



He said the immense support extended to Ghana reaffirms the trust, confidence and positivity of the Member States of the UN in their contribution to the work of the Security over the next two years.



Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said as Chair of ECOWAS, Ghana would bring to bear on the work of the UN Security Council her knowledge of the region and close involvement in regional conflict mediation, prevention and post-conflict reconstruction initiatives.



He said Ghana would also use her tenure on the Council to seek deeper collaboration between the UN and regional organisations for balanced engagement and ensure effectiveness in coordinated action.



He said the international community was gearing up for the upcoming Climate Change Summit that was taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from 31st October to 12th November.



“Face with yet another pressing challenge that is threatening the survival of humanity, world leaders, will seek innovative ways to ensure the fulfillment of commitment made in respect of the Paris Agreement, to reduce emissions and reverse global warming.”



He said Ghana would showcase at its pavilion in Glasgow, her climate mitigation and adaptation activities as well as actions.



On his part, Mr Abani said the Day offered the UN Member states the opportunity to amplify their common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that had guided them for the past 76 years.



He noted these principles and the timeless values of the UN were the indispensable foundations of a more peaceful, prosperous and just world; saying “even though these formed the basis of the founding of the UN, they are relevant today as they were then in 1945”.



He said Ghana’s localized theme for the celebration underscores the need for greater urgency and ambition to end the pandemic and accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals with renewed hope.



“It requires us to work together to drive the change we want and achieve the future we want,” Mr Abani stated.



