Ghana marks 2021 World Maritime Day with focus on welfare of seafarers

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: Lawrence Gaisie, Contributor

Ghana has joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 World Maritime Day with a focus on improving the welfare of seafarers who are at the core of shipping’s future.



World Maritime Day is held annually to recognize and celebrate the contribution of local and international maritime industries towards the economy, especially shipping.



This year, the day seeks to highlight the invaluable role and contribution of seafarers within the global maritime supply chain.



The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Kofi Alonsi called for a support system for seafarers in order to make them better off.



“In order to fight against the age-long problem of poverty among seafarers, the authority requires that Ghanaian ship owners or agents pay social security contributions and pension funds of Ghanaian seafarers to ensure a dignified retirement after serving at sea in humility,” he said.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a speech read on his behalf by one of his deputies, Frederick Obeng Adom stated that seafarers have the right to go ashore while the ship on which they arrive is in Port and there should be no discrimination in whatever form.



“The issue of shore leave has been of concern for the International Maritime Community and this has been heightened with restrictions imposed by countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. I wish to place on record that seafarers have the right to go ashore while the ship on which they arrive is in Port and there should be no discrimination on the grounds of nationality, race, colour, sex, religion, political opinion or social origin,” he said.



He said while some progress has been made to suppress piracy, armed robbery and other illicit maritime activities, seafarers are urged to remain vigilant when navigating through the Gulf of Guinea.



New GPHA Board inaugurated



The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah has sworn in an 11-member board for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



Former Member of Parliament, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board and Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei will lead the group as Board Chairman.



Other members include Michael Luguje, the Director-General of GPHA, Sandra Opoku, Director of Port, Tema, Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi, Director of Port, Takoradi, Mabel Sagoe, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Clement Osei Amoako, President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adam Imoru Ayarna, an Executive Member of the Ship Owners and Agents Association, Ghana (SOAAG), Ing. Dr. Michael Adjei Anyetei Ghana Railway Company Limited, Francisca Oteng-Mensah, a Member of Parliament, and Samuel Arhin, an employees’ representative.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Minister of Transport urged the board members to strengthen collaborations that would enhance corporate governance of the State-Owned Enterprise.



“Whatever it takes for us to work together let us do so. As a Ministry we are here to support you, we will not be mingling in the operation activities but we will also not compromise on the policy direction of government,” he said.



He called on the new Board Chairman Isaac Osei, to bring his vast experience to bear in the advancement of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



The Board Chairman, in turn, assured of his unwavering commitment to ensuring that the policy direction for the sector is fully implemented at GPHA.



“We will be working with the Ministry to ensure that the policy direction which government wants us to follow will be followed very closely,” he said.



Industry players resolve to fully implement axle load policy:



A roundtable discussion on the Axel Load Policy Implementation has been held by key players in the transit trade sector in Ghana.



Hosted by the Ghana Shippers Authority, the forum brought together representatives from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ghana Highway Authority, National Security, Customs, the Motor Traffic & Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions, (JAPTU), and representatives from the Shippers Council of the Sahelian Countries.



Core in the agenda was to fish out some of the bottlenecks hindering the successful implementation of the policy which seeks to promote safe and sustainable carriage of transit cargo through Ghana, as well as find solutions to them.



This comes at the back of some apprehension by stakeholders within the transit trade arena as well as regular civilians on the abuse of the Ghanaian road corridors, by individuals and syndicates which has even led to some arrests in the recent past.



The CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Benonita Bismarck, in a speech read on her behalf, listed some complaints that have come to the attention of her outfit from the trading community in association with the axel load program.



“The use of faulty and inadequate axle weighing scale, possible tampering with axle load weighing scale by some axle load weighing station personnel, non-adherence to protocols at the axle loading station among others,” he said.



The Axel Load Manager at the Ghana Highway Authority, Faustina Oppong-Yeboah, admitted to corruption by some members of her outfit and transporters of goods, in circumventing the system, hence called for tightened measures that would nip the menace in the bud.



“A few recommendations include increased education and sensitization of stakeholders, upgrade of the weighing system, enhanced electronic surveillance, and increased training of our personnel at the weighing stations,” she said.



Chairman of the program, Ziad Hamoui, who is the National President of Borderless Alliance, a private sector-led advocacy group, called for an accurate diagnosis and action plan that would curb the existing menace to enhance transit trade without compromising security and safety.