Ghana loses 3% of its total revenue to fire outbreaks - GNFS

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Owusu Adjei, Rural Fire Director of the Ghana National Fire Service has disclosed that Ghana loses 3% of its total revenue to fire outbreaks across all levels.



He said the regular occurrence of fire incidents is depriving the nation of millions which could have gone into other sectors of the economy.



Owusu Adjei explained that the cause of outbreaks including domestic, industrial, vehicular, institutional, electrical, commercial, bush, and others is a threat to the economy, national life, safety, security, and stability of the state.



He has therefore underscored the need for Ghanaians to adopt safety measures to help reduce outbreaks in the country.



On the issue of bush fires, Owusu Adjei stated that outbreaks in the bush have depleted forest reserves.



He said fire outbreaks in bushes have caused almost 50% of the country's reserves to be destroyed.



He stressed that bush fires do not only cause havoc to the forest and wildlife, but also impoverish the soil by destroying organic matter in the soil, and increasing leaching, wind, and water erosion.



Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that there are several causes of bush fires that have been identified and they include: hunting, land clearing, burning of fetish grass, fire festivals, and burning of crop residue,s and cooking on farms.



He advised farmers and hunters to desist from these acts to help prevent bush fires.