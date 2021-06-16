Ghana likely to get next batch of vaccines in August – Health Minister

Health News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says his outfit is working around the clock to make Ghana get its next vaccines around August 2021.



His reaction follows concerns over the country’s decision to secure over three million Sputnik-V vaccines at a cost of 19 dollars through a middleman.



Speaking to Citi News, Mr Agyeman-Manu raised concerns on the need for Ghanaians to observe safety protocols as the country awaits the next batch of vaccines.



“We are waiting for vaccines. The agreements I signed, if they give me an indication that tomorrow morning come to the airport and collect your vaccines, we will go. Other than that, the earlier time we have an indication to get vaccines would be in August.”



He also indicated the government is still aggressive on its quest to manufacture vaccines locally, adding that some companies have shown commitment to that course.



“We have factories that were preparing themselves to produce vaccines and they have sent proposals to the government’s committee on the COVID-19 response team and things are progressing.



If anything at all, in the very immediate future, we may be doing finishing and packing before we develop our own, and I think we have scientists who are ready to support us,” Mr Agyeman-Manu said.



Meanwhile, he has justified the government’s procurement of Sputnik-V vaccines despite concerns about the cost involved.



A report by a Norwegian newspaper published on June 3, 2021, alleges that the Ghana government has signed a contract for the purchase of Sputnik V vaccine with an Emirati official which it said was involved in the controversial Ameri power deal and a Norwegian citizen charged with money laundering in Norway.



The newspaper alleges that Ghana is buying the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine produced in Russia for $19 per dose from businessmen instead of $10.



According to the report published on www.vg.no, government signed the purchase contract for 3.4 million doses of the vaccine.