Ghana lifts temporary travel restrictions on South Korea

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the lifting of travel restrictions imposed on non-Ghanaians arriving in the country from South Korea.



“Government of Ghana has lifted the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travellers arriving from South Korea with effect from 4 February 2022,” a communiqué from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.



The Ministry has therefore called on the general public to take note of the directive and adhere accordingly.



The government of Ghana extended the temporary travel restrictions on all non-Ghanaians travellers arriving from South Korea to 3 February 2022.



The travel ban was expected to have lasted for 14 days, as announced in a communiqué dated 17 December 2021.



The reason for the extension, however, was not stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration’s latest communiqué.



On 20 December 2021, Ghana placed a travel ban on all passengers going to or coming from Malta due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.



Another 14-day restriction was placed on all travellers arriving from Israel except those arriving for exceptional humanitarian cases or official trips.