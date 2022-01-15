Ghana lifts temporary ban on travellers from Israel

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana has suspended the temporary restriction on all travellers arriving into the country from Israel.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana on Friday, January 14 said the Ministry “wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has suspended the temporary travel restriction on all travellers arriving from Israel.



“Accordingly, the general public is advised to take note of the new directive for their guidance.”



Ghana on Monday 20 2021 announced a ban on travellers from Israel, South Korea, and Malta, in an apparent bid to halt the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued three statements, none of which explicitly provided a reason for the travel bans imposed on travellers from Israel and South Korea.



People travelling from Israel for humanitarian or official purposes were however permitted entry, with “permission” from the Ministry.







