Ghana lacks 'quality' leaders needed to build national consensus – Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has asserted that Ghana lacks “quality” leaders needed to build national consensus.



Kwesi Pratt made this statement while commenting on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the voting rights of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



The Supreme Court last Wednesday dismissed an application to pronounce as unconstitutional, the Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.



Presiding judge, Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament participation in voting was constitutional.



Justice Abdulai, a Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, asked the Supreme Court to pronounce as unconstitutional, Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.



This decision was after the November 30, 2021 clash between Speaker Bagbin and his First Deputy after the latter overturned an earlier vote of the House rejecting Government’s 2022 Budget.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., explained that Ghana’s issue has to do with the quality of leadership.



According to the social commentator, the quality of leaders in Ghana is not up to the quality needed to build a national consensus.



He reiterated that the two main parties, NDC and NPP, are focused on winning elections and have neglected the attainment of a national consensus.



“In spite of the Supreme Court ruling, the problem has not been solved; the problem is still there… The problem is the quality of leaders in Ghana today is not up to the quality needed to build a national consensus.



"To build a national consensus, you need a higher quality leadership, a leadership which is not partisan, a leadership whose main objective is to unify the country, a leadership which is focused on solving problems, we lack that!,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.