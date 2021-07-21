Ghana lacks political direction in the fight against coronavirus – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has said there is no political direction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



Ranking member on the Health Committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is surprised that the President has not spoken on the increasing rate of the infections.



Mr Akandoh said government must be proactive and innovative in its dealings with the ravaging virus.



Ghana is currently faced with 3,466 active cases of the coronavirus.



Overall, it has recorded 99,734 cases of the virus.



The death rate stands at 817.



Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who is also lawmaker for Juaboso told the journalists that “I have heard about the Ghana Medical Association and other institutions speaking and it is clearly indicated that there are a lot of people who are worried out there.



“What is clearly missing is the political direction. I recall the last time the President addressed the nation on COVID-19 was somewhere on the 28th of February we have recorded new variants but the president is quiet.



“The numbers are skyrocketing and the president is quiet. It looks as if we have no plan in place, nobody is speaking to us. We need a clear direction from the Political head or the President as he consistently was addressing the nation on issues of Covid-19.



“I do not know whether or not it is the fact that he himself is guilty of flouting the Covid-19 protocols and so that is probably what has occasioned his huge silence on developments so far.”