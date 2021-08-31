Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Hausa Day

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

As part of efforts to strengthen and ensure that the Hausa language and culture are expanded and more recognize worldwide, the Palace of Greater Accra Hausa Chief in collaboration with Centre for Hausa Research and Culture and Precision Entertainment has on August 26th celebrated this year's annual World Hausa Day in Ghana.



The celebration was also aimed at resolving the challenges confronting Hausa Communities in Ghana and the way forward.



The World Hausa Day is an internationally recognized day set aside to celebrate the culture and language of Hausa people worldwide and their contribution to global peace and development.



Hausas are blessed with rich and attractive culture and the language is widely spoken in Africa especially in West Africa and other parts of the world.



The language is being spoken by many Hausas in about 32 African countries where they migrated for various reasons.



History about the Hausa people was the order of the day at the event. Rich culture and tradition were also on display.



Islamic Scholars, Chiefs and Opinion leaders from various Zangos and Hausa Communities within the Greater Accra Region graced the occasion to contribute their quota in the historical migration of the Hausa people from Nigeria to various African countries with focus on Ghana.



Speaking at the event the organizer Fahd Adam stated that he brought this initiation to bring peace, unity and Harmony among Hausa speakers and other tribes.



Fahd Adam who doubles as a Journalist revealed that the ancestral home of Hausa is linked to Northern Nigeria eventually spilling over into the Republic of Niger and some part of Africa. The Hausas according to him are the largest ethnic group, not only in Nigeria but in West Africa.



Through trade and other business-related activities, has said the Hausa language has become prevalent in Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Central African Republic, The Gambia among other countries.



According to him the Hausa language is endowed with a high degree of cultural, linguistic and religious uniformity adding that the word Hausa is both Linguistic and an Ethnic term.



He added that for hundreds of years, the major Ethnic groups in West Africa- such as the DYULA and the HAUSAS have moved from one area to another either as Islamic scholars or as Traders.



On his part, Alhaji Imurana Billa Ango, the spokesperson of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief and the Zongo Chief of Kwashiman, appealed to the government and the Ghana Education Service to introduce Hausa language it basic schools curriculum since Hausa has been recognize as an international language.



He revealed that there are differences between Hausa and Islam.

Hausa he said is a tribe and Muslim is Islam a religion. He said most crime committed by people bearing Muslim names are attributed to Hausa due the similarity of names.









He called on Hausa Communities in Ghana to live in peace with all tribes and channel their energies into productive ventures that will bring progress and development to the Hausa Communities.



In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai expressed his gratitude to the Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Alhaji Sarki Mohammed Kabir English and the entire planning committee for organising such educative programme.



According to him, under the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the globally acclaimed competent Vice President Dr. Alhaji Bawumia, the Zongo Development Fund has been established as the frontline governmental body responsible for the development of Zongo communities in Ghana.



He added that, In identifying Zongo Communities, two cardinal features are generally acknowledged and accepted which are the religion of Islam and the Hausa language.



Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai stated that, it is incontestable that the medium of communication with the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants of Zongo is the HAUSA language adding that It is a matter of pride to all Hausas that Hausa is an international language spoken in several African countries and in the Diaspora.



Hausa he said is one of the few languages used by international broadcast titans such as the BBC, Deutsche Welle, VOA and among others.



He said the ZoDF associates itself with and recognizes the crucial importance of the Hausa language and the 2021 World Hausa Day celebration is in synchronisation with the mandate of the Fund.



"In addition to the provision of educational and health infrastructure, Economic Empowerment, Peace and Security, Skills Acquisition, the promotion of Culture and Tradition is an integral part of our activities" he noted.



Dr. Arafat assured the leadership of the Hausa Community in Ghana of the unwavering commitment of government to the progress and further development of Zongo Communities and congratulated the entire Zongo community on the celebration of the World Hausa Day 2021.