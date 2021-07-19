Ghana is underdeveloped because most students fear mathematics – A/R Chief Examiner

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Examiner for Mathematics in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Stephen Apiah Debrah, has indicated that Ghana is lacking progress because most students are not mathematically inclined.



Speaking at a workshop for Junior High School teachers in Kumasi, he stated “if we want to develop as a country we must look at the mathematical base as mathematics is the total development of everything.”



The workshop organized by the Kwadaso Municipal Education Directorate was to help teachers improve on mathematics scores at the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).



According to him, most students have a wrong perception about math which leads them to dislike the subject.



He advised students not to fear mathematical as it is part of their daily lives and also one of the easiest subjects to pass in an exam.



“Irrespective of the course area you pursue, mathematics is required”, he stated



He further advised teachers to introduce mathematics in a practical manner that will help students easily relate to the subject.