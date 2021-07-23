Ghana is solidly behind you, make us proud - Bawumia urges Olympic Team

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Ghana Olympic Team to make the nation proud as the Tokyo, Japan games begin today, July 23, 2021.



Ghana’s contingent is made up of some 14 athletes representing the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Dr Bawumia in a tweet shared on Friday, July 23 extended his best wishes to the Ghanaian athletic team who will partake in different sports at the games.



“As the Olympic Games start in Tokyo today [July 23, 2021], I extend my best wishes to the Ghanaian athletes representing our country at the tournament. Ghana is solidly behind you” the vice president wrote.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s contingent has already made its way through the opening ceremony parade. Nadia Eke led the team as the flagbearer with a delegation of other athletes and team coaches.



The team don white clothes with a touch of Kente to represent Ghana as they marched triumphantly into the stadium, waving flags.



Some notable names part of the Ghana Olympic team are Benjamin Azamanti, Safo Ansah, Joseph Oduro, Samuel Takyi, Christian Amoah, Unilez Takyi, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Sarfo Antwi, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sulemana Tetteh, Shakul Samed, Kwadjo Anjani and Abeku Jackson all representing Ghana.



As the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony had a beautifully choreographed spectacle from the host country, Japan, with a touch of celebrating its art and traditions in a virtually empty stadium to depict the current times.



