‘Ghana is safe, go to other countries and see what’s happening’ – Ambrose Dery

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• There's been an increase in criminal activities in the country



• As some Ghanaians feel insecure and are calling on the IGP to resign, others, including the Interior Minister think otherwise



• The Interior Minister has opined that Ghana is safe, the reason people from the neighouring countries keep trooping into Ghana



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has refuted claims made by the NDC caucus in parliament that the Akufo-Addo government has lost the fight against crime in Ghana.



It would be recalled that the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga had earlier said Ghana is no longer safe under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Addressing the media in Parliament on the recent robbery attack on a bullion van, killing a police escort and a trader at Jamestown in Accra, he said, “Four more years for Nana [Akufo-Addo] has begun with a rise in crime. Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases, particularly robbery, are shaking the foundations of our nation, and it is only fair and a duty for us to call on the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to up its game.”



Reacting to this, the Interior Minister said though there is an increase in criminal activities in the country, Ghana is safer than its neighbouring countries.



He stated categorically that the police has not lost the fight against crime in the country.



Ambrose Dery said what security officers need to do is review their strategies in fighting crime because criminals have changed their modules.



He reiterated “what we should know is that the criminals continue to change the modules and we have to be changing with them and the police is doing all it can. We have not lost control. I always want to emphasize that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.”



“We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana,” he added.



