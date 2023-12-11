Ghana is peaceful, we’re the envy of many – Kwame Pianim

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran economist, Kwame Pianim, has said that Ghana stands out as a peaceful nation compared to others, making it the envy of many.



He stated that due to the peaceful nature of the country, foreigners and indigenes alike can go about their businesses without any threat or worry.



Speaking at an event in Accra on the theme, Re-imagining Ghana's Development Trajectory for a Peaceful Prosperous Nation By 2057,' he indicated that the peaceful nature of Ghana makes the country an envy of many others.



“Ghana is already peaceful, we are the envy of many people, and we are relatively peaceful,” he said.



In his presentation, Kwame Pianim recounted, saying "A Chinese friend moved to Nigeria recently and came back and said Mr Pianim, in Nigeria I cannot get out, two of my colleagues and their families are looking for money to ransom them, they were kidnapped but I am in Ghana and I can walk to anywhere.”



According to him, Ghana has been fortunate in avoiding some major natural disasters.



“Ghana has been spared a lot of natural disasters, ebola came but we didn't have it, where we are located there are no hurricanes,” he added.



NW/AE



