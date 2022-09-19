Ghana is on autopilot, Akufo-Addo can't even write simple sentences – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of not having the mental capacity to govern Ghana.



He said that members member of the National Democratic Party (NDC) are not berating the president just for the sake of it but because recent happenings suggest that the president is not in the right frame of mind to rule the country.



Sammy Gyamfi added that recently when the president signed the book of condolences for the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, he could not even form his own sentences, myjoyonline.com report



"If you have a president who has demonstrated even in recent times that he lacks the mental capacity and mental intelligence to govern, then it is unfortunate he rules this country.



"If you have a president who cannot write a simple message of condolence, we all saw at the UK High Commission signing the book of condolence that has been opened in memory of the late queen, and the president could not put his thoughts together to write a simple one paragraph or two paragraphs or at most three paragraphs message of condolence in memory of the queen.



"He [President Akufo-Addo] had to copiously copy from notes that have been prepared for him by his handlers; clearly, this is not a president who has what it takes to govern this country," he said.



He added, "The country is on autopilot because the president lacks that mental fortitude to govern and that is what has played out a few days ago".



The NDC communicator is not the only person who has raised an issue concerning the president's mental capacity.



The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that President Akufo-Addo saying recently that he does not know whether 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang was deported or she fled is worrying.



The veteran journalist said the comment by the president exposed his weak memory on issues to which he should be privy.



"There have been all kinds of interpretations to what the president said in that interview in the Volta Region. There are those who are saying the president merely is talking about his own memory capacity, and he is saying that he cannot remember what really happened. Whether the woman fled on her own accord or that she was deported.



"If that is the case, it is still a source of worry. You have a president who can forget such live issues, and [it] actually exposes his memory weakness. It is worrying in any democratic institution.



"In the US, when Biden showed, for example, that his memory was not that strong, you saw the public reaction. Even if that is the case [with President Akufo-Addo], there's some concern," Kwesi Pratt said.



IB/SEA



