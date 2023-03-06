Ghana is now on autopilot, economy in a mess – CPP

Politics of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no plan in place to transform and develop the country.



In its message to mark Ghana’s 66th independence anniversary, the party noted that the Nana-led administration had put the country on autopilot.



“Today, Ghana under the NPP Government has no Plan in place to develop this nation, they have put the Country on ‘Auto Pilot’ and only use Adhoc measures as and when they deem fit.



Today Ghana has run to the IMF for an economic bailout, there is an IMF supervisor at the Bank of Ghana to give us instructions on our fiscal instructions, we are being asked by the IMF to reduce our debt and unfortunately, Ghanaians are bearing the brunt of this exercise under a strange and Alien Scheme called the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP)."



It said the country cannot honour its financial obligations to contractors.



It averred that there is nothing to celebrate this year and asked Ghanaians to boycott the celebration.



“As a Country, we cannot even honour our financial obligations to local and domestic contractors, vendors, suppliers, interest payments on loans taken, etc., so what are we celebrating, there is nothing to celebrate because we in the CPP believe that we have been made economic captives, who are reeling under the subjugation of poverty and Economic control.



We should come together as a country to boycott the Independence Day Celebrations because the Nana Akufo Addo-led NPP government’s actions have eroded the meaning of what Ghana Independence Day stands for. This is the time for a sober reflection towards getting some solutions to our problems as a nation.



Indeed, the Nana Akufo Addo Government has made the toil of our fathers very meaningless, as we ask Ghanaians to boycott the Celebrations, we are urging all comrades in the CPP to do same as solidarity with the people of Ghana.



It is laughable that a Government that has been touting a ‘Ghana Beyond AID’ is the one chasing the IMF for Economic Bail Out. It is also sad that a government in dire need of financial support is not ready to downsize government and reduce expenditure. We should with all our strength and might boycott the Independence Day Celebrations.



The CPP is asking if is it worth it for the Nana Akufo Addo government to use the taxpayer’s money to remunerate cronies, family members and political hangers-on sitting on Government payroll.



It has become obvious that the CPP is the only Party that has the blueprint to salvage this Nation from this economic quagmire we find ourselves in. When voted for in 2024 we will reshape the destiny of this nation, and showcase a new leadership style of Commitment, Concentration and Selflessness, bringing back the Confidence of the Ghanaian in every sphere of our lives.”