Ghana is now on auto-pilot – NDC’s Osei Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Henry Osei Akoto, communication team member and 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has characterized the current administration of the country as that of an ‘auto-pilot’ governance.



According to Osie Akoto, the reigning New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has failed to exhibit leadership and empathy towards Ghanaians.



Speaking on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” political talk show with Sefah Danquah, he said the NPP leaders have gone to hiding after big talks of rescuing the country’s economy while the affairs of the state worsen day-in-day-out.



“Times like these have become very bad for myself and Ghanaians in general and our leaders the NPP have all gone to hiding. Fuel has already been increased yet we’ve been warned that there will be another increase and this comes from none other than COPEC. They have signalled that the fuel will now increase to Ghc10 per litre. Where is Akuffo Addo and Bawumia, Ken Ofori-Atta and all the NPP who said they have the men and what it takes to manage this economy? Look at the current trend of everything happening and it indicates that Ghana is on auto-pilot. Everything is moving and nobody is controlling anything. Where are our leaders,” he decried.



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has predicted that diesel may sell at over GH¢10 per litre while petrol will cross GH¢9 from March 16, 2022.



COPEC attributed its prediction on the rising cost of crude on the international market and the cedi which is currently depreciating among major trading currencies.



In a recent statement, it stated, the Free On Board prices of petrol increased by 19.28% from $917.48/MT to 1094.33/MT, diesel by 34.57% from $845.50/MT to $1137.78/MT and LPG by 17.42% from $845.93/MT to $993.25/MT between the first pricing window (1st-15th March 2022) and the second window (16th -31st March 2022).



“The petroleum price indicators as published by the NPA shows that the price of Gasoil (diesel) will increase by 30.41% from GH¢8.22 per litre in this current window to Gh¢10.721 per litre beginning 16th March 2022 and ex-pump prices of Gasoline (petrol) will increase by 18.25% from GH¢8.22 per litre to GH¢727 per litre within the same period.”