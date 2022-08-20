‘Ghana is not poor, you can make it’ – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has debunked claims by a section of the population that it is impossible to make it in the country unless they seek greener pastures elsewhere.



The Assin Central MP speaking as part of his Guidance Conference in Takoradi explained that nationals from other parts of the world come to Ghana and make it, therefore, "the nation is not poor…”



He told his audience that a look around will reveal that foreigners are making it in Ghana despite complaints that it is very difficult to make it in the country.



“We are in this country always complaining about hardships and lack of opportunities but the Syrians and other foreigners come into this country and make it…



“Honesty, [attitudinal change] is the important principle that has taken me far in business, you need to always be honest in your dealings. This is one principle that the foreigners have as a weapon which we lack in this country, so we need to inculcate that…,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



The MP, who is vying for the flagbearership of the governing NPP is on a regional tour during which he has been motivating the youth to see Ghana as a land where dreams can be realized.



Kennedy Agyapong has also been preaching his principles of Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (P.H.D.) which he believes will be the main ingredients of his presidency.



