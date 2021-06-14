Ghana is not in a crisis even though there are challenges – Titus Glover

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Tema East Lawmaker, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has assured the people of Ghana that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver on his mandate.



He noted that the president is currently providing true leadership that benefits all the people.



His comments come after Independent Presidential Candidate in last year’s elections, Mr Kofi Koranteng had indicated that there is no leadership in Ghana at the moment.



Mr Koranteng told Onua FM that Ghana is going through a crisis at the moment due to a lack of good leadership.



But responding to him on the same network, Mr Titus Glover who was a Deputy Transport Minister in Mr Akufo-Addo’s first government said ” I want to assure him that we have a leader in this country and the name of that leader is called Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“He is in full charge in the running of the affairs of this country.



“If there is no government or president in this country, this country cannot run.”



He added, “The fact that we have challenges in this country does not constitute a crisis because there are people responsible for man these offices.”



