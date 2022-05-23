Ghana is not immune from terrorist attacks - Collins Owusu warns

Politics of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has cautioned Ghanaians not to take issues relating to terrorism for granted.



Mr. Owusu Amankwah advised the citizenry to stay alert and report anything they find fishy to the appropriate security authorities to prevent any possible terrorist attacks in the country.



Countries such as Togo, Mali and Cote d'Ivoire among others have suffered Islamic insurgence, hence sending warning signals to Ghana as some security experts forwarn against the infiltration of terrorists in the country.



At a media briefing in Accra, the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kwaku Asomani indicated that the government is launching a national campaign dubbed “See something, say something” and the general public is encouraged to dial the number 999.



“All the police handles - Twitter, Facebook - will be activated. When you ring, you don’t have to identify yourself because we have some individuals who are worried about identifying themselves when they are giving information,” he emphasized.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Mr. Owusu Amankwah admonished the nation not to think Ghana is insulated from terrorist attacks.



He expounded that the fact that Ghana is internationally recognized as an oasis of peace, although it's good news to the country, it however makes the country a target for Islamic insurgent attacks.



"Ghana is not immune from terrorist attacks and therefore cannot become complacent. The fact we haven't experienced it doesn't mean we can say that, Ghana, based on our foreign policy objectives; we are neutral. When it comes to disturbance, there is no neutrality for the terrorist groups. So, our foreign policy objectives cannot save us," he stated.



Mr. Owusu Amankwah also warned the citizens to report criminals to the authorities, stating "those harboring criminals must stop".