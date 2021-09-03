'Ghana is in crisis' – Kwabena Duffuor speaks

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwabena Duffuor says Ghana is in crisis



• He said Ghana has failed to utilise its natural resources to be benefits of its citizens



• He made this remark at a forum organised by IFS



Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, says Ghana, a country well endowed with massive natural resources is in crisis.



He explained that, despite all the natural resources, political leaders have failed to exploit them to the benefit of Ghanaians.



The former governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) made this observation during a forum organized by the Institute for Financial Services, Ghana (IFS).



Dr Duffuor, however, charged the Akufo-Addo led government to ensure that there is a change in the current narrative of the status of the country else, future generations will suffer and also will not forgive the leaders.



“The narrative should change immediately, otherwise our children will not forgive us. Our natural resources endowment can change this country, if we decide to use them efficiently and honestly, we are not doing that,” he stressed.



“We cannot disagree that Ghana is a very wealthy nation but Ghanaians are poor, that’s where the problem is. Why are we poor but we are sitting on wealth, so what do we do?,” he quizzed.



The owner of the defunct UniBank further charged the clergy and other stakeholders to change the narrative and put Ghana on the path of prosperity, so that Ghanaians can reap the benefits of the natural resources.



“So, the clergy, what are you doing? The media, what are you doing? Ghana is in crisis,” Dr Duffuor observed.