Ghana is hard: We did not get gifts for Ramadan celebration - Mfantseman Chief Imam

Regional News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Mfantseman Municipality Chief Imam in the Central Region, King Mohammad Saed has lamented how the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians resulted in the inability of corporate bodies and private individuals to present them with gifts during this year’s Ramadan.



Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan during the celebration of this year’s Ramadan at Mankessim, the Chief Imam said, Muslims in the Mfantseman Municipality were expecting numerous gifts from Government Officials and others since this is the first time they celebrate the Ramadan publicly after the COVID-19 pandemic but their expectations were not met.



He said the economic hardship has also prevented Muslims Mission in the Mfantseman from sharing goods with others as they used to do, adding that the cost of living I unbearably high.



He appealed to the government to put proper measures in place to reduce the economic hardship Ghanaians are facing now.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency Hon. Ophilia Mensa Heyford has also advised Muslims Youth in the Mfantseman Municipality and the Central Region as a whole to desist from social vices as they are Celebrating their Festival.



She advised them to be careful when riding motorbikes on the road to prevent any accidents and deaths.



She assured Muslims in the Municipality that she’ll continue to support them.