Ghana is going to IMF because our leaders are not thinking – Kwesi Pratt Jr

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Editor-in-Chief of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr, has descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo government over the decision to seek an IMF bailout.



According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the country’s leaders kept repeating the mistakes that sent Ghana to IMF and it was time for them to think.



“Let us put on our thinking caps,” he admonished while making a public lecture at a public forum organised by the pressure group Arise Ghana.



The forum which was held at the GNAT Hall in Accra was on the theme “Ghana’s socio-economic outlook, the prospects of an IMF programme.”



According to the outspoken journalist, there were “no prospects in going to IMF” and added that the Bretton Woods institution has been an executioner of developing countries for many years and Ghana wasn’t an exception.



He said the fuel price hikes and food shortages in the country all pointed to the reality that those in leadership positions are not thinking.



“We have too many stupid leaders. Now somebody should tell me how the IMF is going to cure the stupidity of our leaders,” the press freedom advocate fumed.



“No country went to the IMF and got problems solved,” he stated and blamed the return to IMF on reckless borrowing on the part of the Akufo-Addo government which he said has refused to invest in homegrown policies to boost the economy.



“Guinea fowls are now imported from Denmark [to Ghana],” he added.



“Continuing to do things over and over again and expect different answers is madness,” he chastised.



He could not fathom why Ghanaians still import and buy second-hand clothes in the country after many years of attaining independence.