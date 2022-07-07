Ghana is going back to IMF because of Russia-Ukraine war - Deputy Minister

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker says Ghana under the Akufo-Addo regime is running back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Answering a question on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" on whether he believes the government is seeking for IMF help because of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Deputy Minister responded with an emphatic "yes".



According to him, the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the country so much that seeking an IMF bailout is the surest way to go for the economy to recover.



Mireku Duker, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, further scolded critics of the President's move stating it is unfair for any person to think that the war coupled with the Coronavirus pandemic haven't affected Ghana as much as they have on other world's economies.



He also fired salvoes at those using President Nana Akufo-Addo and Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's words that their administration wouldn't subject Ghana under any IMF program against them, saying "mismanaging the economy to get you to IMF is different from this pandemic getting you to IMF. IMF is not anything bad in any way".



