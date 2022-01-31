Ghana is divided, you are to govern and unite the country – Citizen Kofi tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Citizen Kofi says Ghana is divided



He charged President Akufo-Addo to respond to signals



He is of the view that no coup will happen in Ghana



Dr Kofi Amoah, Economist and Entrepreneur, has opined that, Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is divided.



According to him, it is the mandate of the President to respond to the signals of governing the country in the middle so that, he can be able to unite the country.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Citizen Kofi, as he is known popularly wrote that, Ghanaian voters gave the president a signal of governing the country evenly, hence the election of 50/50 MPs in the eighth Parliament.



He said, such signals that the voters are given their leaders should not be lost on the very people giving the signals.



"Democracy includes signals given by voters to their leaders as to how to govern, and this must not be lost on us. The people elected a Parliament evenly split at 50/50.



“The President’s mandate, therefore, is to govern from the middle n unite the country; Ghana (Gh) is divided @NAkufoAddo,” Citizen Kofi Amoah concluded.



Earlier, Citizen Kofi Amoah in a similar tweet has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to Col Festus Aboagye's call that looking at the numerous coup happening in the neighbouring countries of Ghana, the country (Ghana) is not safe from coups.



“when you go into the details you would realise that this so-called prosperity is only for a few – the majority of Ghanaians are poor and we need to be worried because, in a second, emotions could go through the roof.”



“What is happening in some of these countries could begin to happen here and I want us to pay attention to every Ghanaian,” Col Aboagye said in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He observed that, currently a lot of Ghanaians were suffering and the behaviour of the political class is not helping.



“If people in this country cannot be paid, if there is unemployment why on earth do we have a political class that shuttles around the world in charted plans. For instance, why do we even have to talk about buying a new presidential plane? Why do we have to talk about paying first ladies when many people do not have the means to buy the daily bread to put in their mouths,” Col Abogye stressed.



Reacting to this, Citizen Kofi tweeted: "No coups, please. We need an inclusive developmental agenda. President Akufo-Addo must listen and change course."



