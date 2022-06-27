Ghana is committed to ‘ending senseless gun violence’ – Sam George shades US Embassy

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

Sam George replies to a US Embassy tweet on gay rights



‘The US is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons’ – US Embassy



Parliament’s legal committee yet to submit report on Anti-LGBTQ bill



Member for Parliament Ningo-Prampram (MP) Sam Nartey George appears to have taken a swipe at the United States (US) Embassy in Ghana.



In response to a tweet shared by the Embassy, which expressed the US’s commitment to ending violence and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons, the MP said that Ghana is committed to ending gun violence.



He added that Ghana is also committed to ensuring that school children are safe from being killed by persons who own military-grade weapons.



“Ghana is also committed to ending senseless gun violence anywhere and everywhere in the world. We are committed to seeing school kids go to school without their parents scared of receiving calls of a school shooting involving military-grade weapons. #EndGunViolenceEverywhere,” a tweet shared by the MP on June 27, 2022 read.



The US embassy tweeted, “The US is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.”



The Ningo Prampram MP is one of eight MPs currently sponsoring an Anti-LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that proscribes the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activities could spend up to 10 years in jail if the law is passed.



On November 11, 2021, Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee began a public hearing on a Private Members Bill that would make it illegal to be gay or to advocate for gay rights and is expected to present its report to the House for members to vote on the bill.



