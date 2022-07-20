Ghana is clearly in the wrong hands; it's at its lowest point – Dr. Kofi Amoah

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has asserted that Ghana is being run by people who cannot run the country.



According to him, the country is at its lowest point, a clear indication that Ghana’s economy is not being managed by strategic thinkers.



Dr. Amoah said this while reacting to a news article that indicated that Ghana imports Guinea fowl and tomatoes from Europe.



In a tweet shared on July 20, 2022, the economist said that he is disappointed by the facts stated in the news article.



“This is the lowest point n (and) a clear indication that the country is NOT in the hands of well meaning, capable n strategic thinkers.



“Just like all of you who read the article below. I'm SADDENED,” parts of the tweet read.



He called on the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to explain why Ghana imports such goods from Europe.



In the atinkaonline.com report, the Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, bemoaned the rate at which Ghana imports products that can easily be produced in Ghana.



“Ghana imports virtually everything. I was reading a document, and I came across a portion that said Ghana is the third largest importer of Tomatoes from Germany. I was shocked and ashamed of myself. As if that is not enough, it will surprise you that Ghana imports Guinea Fowls from Denmark,” Kwasi Pratt said.



View the full tweet shared by Dr. Kofi Amoah:





This is the lowest point n a clear indication that the country is NOT in the hands of well meaning, capable n strategic thinkers



Just like all of you who read the article below



I’M SADDENED



⁦@AlanKyerematen⁩ TradeMinister must kindly explain https://t.co/R8dnALsT9v — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) July 20, 2022

