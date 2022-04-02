Ghana is an anchor of stability in West Africa – EU Commissioner for International Partnerships

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen, has said Ghana is an anchor of stability in the West Africa region.



She said this when she met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 31.



In a tweet after the meeting, she said “Ghana is an anchor of stability in the West Africa region. Glad to meet again @NAkufoAddo and get his inspiring analysis of the current geopolitical situation, including in the #Sahel, and ways to prevent spillover to the Coastal States.”



“We also touched upon other cooperation priorities, such as education & youth, and Ghana’s ambition to ramp up vaccine manufacturing. In this regard, we are already working with the Ghanaian authorities on regulatory strengthening under our #TeamEurope initiative.”