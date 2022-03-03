Ghana is a sovereign state – Pratt damns NDC for reporting govt to Commonwealth over alleged human right abuses

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

NDC reports government to Commonwealth



NDC accuses government of using judiciary to hunt its members



Existing state institutions have not failed in dealing with human rights abuses, says Kwasi Pratt



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Junior, has chided the opposition National Democratic Congress for filing a report against the current government, with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat.



Speaking on the March 1, 2022 edition of Peace FM’s morning show, the editor insisted that Ghana is a sovereign state with institutions.



According to him, it cannot be said that the existing state institutions have failed thereby warranting the actions of the NDC.



“Ghana is a sovereign state. If it were to be that our various institutions meant to check human rights abuses had failed, I would understand going to the Commonwealth or the UN. But so far I have nothing that proves the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice is useless, there is nothing to show that parliament cannot conduct investigations and there is nothing to show that our own constitutional bodies are incapable of conducting such investigations.



“So how is it that if there is a case of human rights abuse at all, we get up all of a sudden and go to the Commonwealth?” he bemoaned.



The NDC recently announced that it has lodged a petition with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat over what it describes as a gross violation of the human rights of its leading members by the NPP government.



The NDC contends that the use of the judiciary by the current administration to intimidate and harass its members sharply contradicts the tenets of good governance.



The party further indicated that the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.



But according to Kwasi Pratt, there is no substantial evidence to prove that Ghana’s existing institutions have failed in dealing with issues of human rights abuses in the country.



